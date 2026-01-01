Air India pilot taken off duty over suspected alcohol consumption

NEW DELHI: An Air India pilot was offloaded from the plane he was supposed to operate just before take-off from Vancouver to Delhi due to suspected alcohol consumption.

The incident happened over a week ago and has just come to light. An inquiry is on presently. Flight AI 186 had a delayed departure by a few hours to facilitate the arrangement of an alternate pilot.

The aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has been informed of the incident by Air India.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said, "Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on December 23, 2025, experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded before departure. Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry."

In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay, it said.

"The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry. Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with the company policy," the statement added.

Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities, it further said.