Air India resumes direct flights between India and Israel after over two years

NEW DELHI: After a gap of two years and three months, regular flight operations between India and Israel resumed on Thursday. Air India, the only Indian carrier operating on this route, had suspended services along with most international airlines following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Several attempts to restart operations during this period were unsuccessful.

A Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, with a maximum capacity of 344 passengers, has been deployed for the service, which will operate five times a week.

Flight AI139 departed from Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport at 7.19 am with 190 passengers and arrived in Tel Aviv at 10.15 am local time. The flight duration was six hours and 25 minutes. The return flight also operated on Thursday, departing Tel Aviv at 1.14 pm local time and arriving at IGIA’s Terminal 3 at 9.42 pm.