As women wait for Rs 2,500 scheme, govt prepares to deliver on pending promises

NEW DELHI: Since Rekha Gupta assumed office as Chief Minister in February this year, the Delhi government has renewed its focus on strengthening service delivery across the capital.

The administration has emphasised decentralisation, improved citizen access, digital integration and faster grievance redressal to create a more responsive governance framework.

A major push has come through the 2025–26 Delhi Budget, which crossed Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time. The budget prioritised improvements in health, sanitation, infrastructure, education, welfare schemes, and citizen support systems, with service delivery positioned as a central policy objective.

However, several key welfare promises remain pending. The Mahila Samriddhi Scheme, announced on March 8 on International Women’s Day, is yet to be rolled out. The scheme proposes a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to eligible women from economically weaker sections. Despite then BJP president J P Nadda announcing a Rs 5,100 crore allocation, the rollout has been delayed, with implementation now expected in 2026.

Similarly, the promise of free and subsidised LPG cylinders for women from underprivileged families is awaiting execution. Officials said the beneficiary database is still being prepared, and the scheme is likely to be launched next year. The Rekha Gupta government has completed 10 months in office. Among the structural reforms is the plan to establish “mini-secretariats” in all 13 revenue districts. The government has reorganised 11 districts into 13 to reduce jurisdictional overlap and improve access to services.