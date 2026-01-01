Day after he was granted bail, molestation accused sets victim's husband on fire in Maharashtra

A man sustained severe burn injuries after he was allegedly set on fire by three people, including the accused in a sexual harassment case involving his wife, in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Monday, reported PTI.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Bendri village of Nanded's Naigaon tehsil in the early hours of Monday.

Santosh Madhavraoo Bendrikar, who was arrested days earlier for molesting a woman, confronted her husband after getting out on bail on Sunday. Bendikar, along with his father and brother, allegedly poured petrol over the victim and set him on fire, near his house.

"Santosh Madhavraoo Bendrikar was booked by Naigaon police for allegedly molesting a woman on December 22. He was held from Narsi area on December 28, and got bail soon after. On December 29, he and his kin confronted the woman's husband over why the couple had approached police," a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.