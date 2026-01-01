Excise duty on tobacco: Manufacturers to install CCTV, preserve footage for 24 months from Feb 1

NEW DELHI: Manufacturers of chewing tobacco, gutkha and similar products will have to install a functional CCTV system from February 1, covering all packing machines and preserve the footage for at least 24 months, according to a government notification.

Such manufacturers will also have to disclose to excise authorities the number of machines and their capacities, and can also claim abatement in excise duty in case a machine is non-functional for a minimum of 15 consecutive days, according to the Chewing Tobacco, Jarda Scented Tobacco and Gutkha Packing Machines (Capacity Determination and Collection of Duty) Rules notified by the Finance Ministry.

The Rules will apply to manufacturers who pack such goods in pouches.

"Those manufacturing in other forms (such as tins) have to pay the applicable duty on assessable value," an FAQ released by the Ministry said.

The Ministry, on December 31, 2025, notified the additional excise duties that would be levied on chewing tobacco and related products, in addition to the 40 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate, from February 1.

Chewing and jarda scented tobacco, and gutkha will attract an excise duty of 82 per cent, and 91 per cent respectively.

The FAQ further said that every manufacturer operating a packing machine is required to install a functional CCTV system covering all packing machine areas and to preserve the footage for a minimum period of 24 months.

Manufacturers of such tobacco products packed in pouches will have to disclose the number of machines, the specifications of the machines, such as maximum rated capacity and gearbox ratios, and the details of retail sale prices to the excise tax authorities.