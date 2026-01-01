Faridabad gang-rape case: Haryana Congress chief meets survivor's family; demands fast-track trial

A day after a 25-year-old woman was reportedly gangraped in a moving van through the night and thrown out of the speeding vehicle, Haryana Congress President, Rao Narendra Singh, met the family members of the survivior.
Singh visited a private hospital in Faridabad, where the woman is undergoing treatment, and assured the family of all possible support.
Calling it an inhumane and heinous crime, Rao said such cases must be tried in a fast-track court.
"I saw the victim, who was unconscious and unable to speak, with significant injuries to her face. Law and order have collapsed in Haryana. The BJP government's claims on women's safety have proved hollow. We demand immediate security and proper compensation for the victim," Singh said.
According to police sources, on Monday evening, the survivior had an argument with her mother, after which she left home and went to a friend’s house. While returning, as she was getting late, she took an auto-rickshaw to the NIT 2 Chowk and then walked to the Metro Chowk.
As she stood there around midnight to take an auto to Kalyanpuri, the two men, who live in Faridabad, offered the woman a lift, but instead of taking her to her destination, they allegedly drove towards Gurugram and raped her inside the moving van, police said.
She was driven around through the night and thrown out of the vehicle near Raja Chowk in Faridabad around 3 am. Her sister said in her complaint that the woman was seriously injured after she was thrown out of the vehicle.
"Considering her condition, we decided to admit her to a private hospital," she said.
According to officials at the hospital, her condition remained stable on Thursday.
Police have seized the Maruti Eeco used in the crime and the two alleged accused, a senior officer said.
“We have nabbed the accused and are questioning them. They will be produced before a court. Since a test identification parade is yet to be conducted, the names and photographs of the accused cannot be disclosed at this stage,” said Yashpal Yadav, spokesperson of the Faridabad Police.
The woman, who had been living with her parents after troubles with her husband, suffered severe injuries to her head and face, which required more than 12 stitches, police said.
(With inputs from PTI)