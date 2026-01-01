First Vande Bharat sleeper train to run between Guwahati-Kolkata; PM Modi to flag off soon

Compared to air fares, which are normally charged at around Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 for flights between Guwahati and Kolkata, the Ministry of Railways has decided to keep Vande Bharat sleeper train fares marginally lower. "In Vande Bharat, the 3rd AC fare will be around Rs 2,300, including food, 2nd AC around Rs 3,000, and 1st AC around Rs 3,600. The fares have been designed keeping the middle class in mind,” the Minister said.

He added that 12 Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be running by 2026, with six of them (three rakes – one consisting of two trains) expected to become operational within the next six months. He further said that the Railways have equipped the Vande Bharat sleeper train with a system that ensures adequate oxygen levels and kills bacteria within a shorter time during the journey.

The train will have a composition of 16 coaches, including one coach with 24 berths in AC First, while the rest will be AC 2 and AC 3 classes. In a move to promote local cuisines onboard, the Minister said that the Vande Bharat sleeper train originating from the Guwahati side will serve Assamese cuisine to passengers, while the train originating from Howrah in Kolkata will serve Bengali cuisine.