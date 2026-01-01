Four arrested at Indo-Nepal border in Bihar for illegal entry, fake currency recovered

PATNA: Three Bangladeshi nationals, along with an Indian citizen, were arrested near the Indo-Nepal border at Raxaul in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Thursday for allegedly crossing into Indian territory from the Nepal side. Indian fake currency notes worth Rs 36,000 were recovered from their possession.

The Indian national was arrested for allegedly facilitating the unauthorised entry of the three Bangladeshi nationals. Personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) apprehended the suspects while they were attempting to cross the border without valid documents and later handed them over to the local police.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Mohammad Firoz, Mohammad Sobuj and Mohammad Shaninur Rahman. Their Indian accomplice has been identified as Mohammad M L Sarfaraz Ansari.

Police said they had received prior intelligence about three Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter India via Nepal. Acting on the information, the SSB intensified surveillance along the border and, in coordination with the Haraiya police station, laid a trap. The suspects were apprehended as soon as they attempted to cross into Indian territory.