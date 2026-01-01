Four arrested at Indo-Nepal border in Bihar for illegal entry, fake currency recovered

PATNA: Three Bangladeshi nationals, along with an Indian citizen, were arrested near the Indo-Nepal border at Raxaul in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Thursday for allegedly crossing into Indian territory from the Nepal side. Indian fake currency notes worth Rs 36,000 were recovered from their possession.
The Indian national was arrested for allegedly facilitating the unauthorised entry of the three Bangladeshi nationals. Personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) apprehended the suspects while they were attempting to cross the border without valid documents and later handed them over to the local police.
The arrested Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Mohammad Firoz, Mohammad Sobuj and Mohammad Shaninur Rahman. Their Indian accomplice has been identified as Mohammad M L Sarfaraz Ansari.
Police said they had received prior intelligence about three Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter India via Nepal. Acting on the information, the SSB intensified surveillance along the border and, in coordination with the Haraiya police station, laid a trap. The suspects were apprehended as soon as they attempted to cross into Indian territory.
Police suspect that the individuals may have been attempting to enter India in search of employment or to carry out illegal activities. The Indian national has been charged with assisting the three Bangladeshi nationals, allegedly by guiding them and helping them evade detection. Sources said he is a local resident and may have been involved in cross-border activities earlier.
SSB officials said that such accomplices often assist infiltrators for monetary gain, posing a serious threat to national security.
This is not the first such incident along the Indo-Nepal border. In August last year, two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Kishanganj district while attempting to enter India from Nepal. In 2023, two others—Mohammad Tarikul Islam and Mohammad Alamgir Hussain—were caught with passports, visas, SIM cards and foreign currency while trying to cross into India.
The porous Indo-Nepal border in Bihar is guarded by the SSB, which has deployed personnel at border outposts to curb cross-border activities. Regular patrols and checks are carried out in areas considered vulnerable from a security point of view.