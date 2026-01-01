Haryana to implement Aravali Green Wall action plan by 2030: Minister Rao Narbir Singh

CHANDIGARH: A detailed action plan for the Haryana Aravali Green Wall Project, aimed at addressing major environmental challenges such as desertification, land degradation and drought, has been prepared and will be implemented by 2030, Haryana Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh said on Wednesday.
Singh said the state government was committed to the conservation of the Aravali mountain range and was effectively implementing the Haryana Aravali Green Wall Project to address environmental concerns including desertification, land degradation and drought.
“A detailed action plan has been prepared to implement this project by the year 2030,” he said.
Expressing gratitude to the Central government, Singh said Haryana getting the opportunity to host the important event at the IUCN Pavilion was a matter of pride for the state.
He said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, landmark initiatives such as Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ had been launched, transforming environmental conservation into a mass movement.
These initiatives, he said, were inspiring people at global, national and local levels to adopt sustainable lifestyles.
The minister said a proposal had been prepared to provide an annual honorarium to farmers for the conservation of native tree species such as ‘Jati’ and ‘Roheda’ in southern Haryana districts, including Mahendragarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Charkhi Dadri, Badhra and Loharu, on the lines of the Pran Vayu Devta Yojana.
The initiative aims to maintain greenery in the Aravali region and directly involve local communities in conservation efforts.
Singh said the Aravali mountain range holds immense ecological significance for Haryana, acting as a natural barrier against desertification and serving as a vital source of biodiversity, water security and climate balance.
He said the Aravali plays a crucial role in groundwater recharge, improvement of air quality, mitigation of climate change impacts and supporting livelihoods in arid and semi arid regions.
He added that the Aravali range is globally recognised as a landscape of cultural and historical significance, symbolising the deep relationship between humans and nature.
Singh said that through the Aravali Green Wall Project, Haryana was committed to cooperation with all Aravali states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi.
Projects such as the Gurugram Aravali Biodiversity Park, he said, were successful models of ecosystem restoration and had been declared India’s first OECM (Other Effective Area Based Conservation Measure), validating IUCN’s global guidelines.
To connect youth with the initiative and generate local employment opportunities, Singh said Van Mitras had been appointed at the village level across the state.
Under the Pran Vayu Devta Yojana, trees older than 75 years are being provided an annual pension of Rs 2,500. He said Oxy Vans were also being established to improve air quality in urban areas and prevent desertification.
Singh said Haryana welcomed the new definition of the Aravali mountain range given by the Supreme Court. He said the state government had prepared a proposal to conserve nearly 90 per cent of the Aravali area, to create green employment, enhancing public participation and strengthening biodiversity conservation and environmentally friendly resource management in the region.