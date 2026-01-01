Haryana to implement Aravali Green Wall action plan by 2030: Minister Rao Narbir Singh

CHANDIGARH: A detailed action plan for the Haryana Aravali Green Wall Project, aimed at addressing major environmental challenges such as desertification, land degradation and drought, has been prepared and will be implemented by 2030, Haryana Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh said the state government was committed to the conservation of the Aravali mountain range and was effectively implementing the Haryana Aravali Green Wall Project to address environmental concerns including desertification, land degradation and drought.

“A detailed action plan has been prepared to implement this project by the year 2030,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the Central government, Singh said Haryana getting the opportunity to host the important event at the IUCN Pavilion was a matter of pride for the state.

He said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, landmark initiatives such as Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ had been launched, transforming environmental conservation into a mass movement.

These initiatives, he said, were inspiring people at global, national and local levels to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

The minister said a proposal had been prepared to provide an annual honorarium to farmers for the conservation of native tree species such as ‘Jati’ and ‘Roheda’ in southern Haryana districts, including Mahendragarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Charkhi Dadri, Badhra and Loharu, on the lines of the Pran Vayu Devta Yojana.

The initiative aims to maintain greenery in the Aravali region and directly involve local communities in conservation efforts.