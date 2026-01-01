Hindu refugees from Bangladesh will be most affected by SIR in Bengal: CPI(M) leader Kanti Ganguly

KOLKATA: Senior CPI(M) leader Kanti Ganguly claimed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will most affect the Hindus who have settled in West Bengal after fleeing Bangladesh.

The former minister, who has been called for a document verification hearing on Friday, said he was in favour of the exercise, but it should have been carried out over a longer period, instead of just two-three months.

"I am in favour of the SIR. But this is a huge and quite challenging task. To make it more foolproof and precise, more time should have been allocated. India is a huge nation with a mammoth population, so for better revision of the electoral rolls, more time should have been given," he told PTI.

Ganguly, 82, has served as the minister of the Sundarbans Development Department from 2001 to 2011, and then briefly as the Sports and Youth Welfare minister from 2009 to 2011.

"I am from the Sundarbans region. There is a large Hindu population that has come from Bangladesh and is now living here. In this exercise, they would be the most affected," he claimed.

Ganguly said the Election Commission should have chalked out proper guidelines for the exercise so that voters were not confused and "wrong speculations and unfounded theories" were not widely circulated.

"The EC should have made better preparations and set up elaborate guidelines for the SIR. This could have prevented the various wrong speculations among common voters about the process," he said.

He said the parties with a strong organisational setup will benefit the most from the exercise.