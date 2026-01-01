India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations, civilian prisoners

NEW DELHI: In continuing an annual practice that began in 1992, India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged lists of their nuclear installations that cannot be attacked in the event of hostilities.

The exchange of the details of the nuclear installations covered under a bilateral pact came notwithstanding ties between the two countries remained under deep freeze following the May 7-10 military conflict.

It was done simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad.

The two sides also exchanged lists of prisoners in each other's custody, with New Delhi urging Islamabad to expedite the release of 167 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners as they completed their jail-terms.

It also sought immediate consular access to the 35 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody.

The exchange of the list of nuclear installations took place under the provisions of an agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations and facilities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels, simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations and facilities between India and Pakistan," the MEA said.

The agreement was signed on December 31, 1988 and came into force on January 27, 1991.