India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations, civilian prisoners amid strained ties

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities that cannot be targeted in the event of hostilities, along with details of prisoners held in each other’s custody, maintaining a decades-old confidence-building mechanism despite severely strained bilateral relations.

The exchange of nuclear no-attack lists was carried out simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The annual exercise is mandated under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, signed in December 1988 and in force since January 1991. Under the pact, both sides share details of nuclear facilities covered by the agreement on January 1 every year.

This marked the 35th consecutive exchange since the agreement came into effect, even as India-Pakistan ties remain at an all-time low following a brief but intense military confrontation in May last year.

In a parallel exercise, the countries also exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen held in each other's custody under the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access. India shared details of 391 civilian prisoners and 33 fishermen in its custody who are Pakistani or believed to be Pakistani. Pakistan, in turn, provided information on 58 civilian prisoners and 199 fishermen who are Indian or believed to be Indian.

India called for the early release and repatriation of all civilian prisoners and fishermen, along with their boats, and reiterated its demand for information on missing Indian defence personnel believed to be in Pakistan’s custody. New Delhi also urged Islamabad to expedite the release of 167 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners who have completed their sentences.