Indian Air Force appoints new Vice Chief and two Air Officer Commanding-in-Chiefs

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday witnessed major changes at the top level with the appointment of a new Vice Chief of the Air Staff and two new Air Officers Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-Cs).

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor assumed charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) following the superannuation of Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari.

At the same time, the IAF appointed two new AOC-in-Cs among its seven operational commands, which are responsible for managing the country’s air security and carrying out other assigned roles.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor graduated from the National Defence Academy in December 1985 and was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in the fighter stream of the Flying Branch on 6 December 1986. An experienced fighter pilot, he is a Qualified Flying Instructor and a Fighter Combat Leader. During his distinguished flying career, he has flown all variants of the MiG-21 and the MiG-29 and has logged more than 3,400 hours on a wide range of combat and trainer aircraft.