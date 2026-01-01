Indore water contamination: Locals claim 13 deaths, Mayor puts it at seven while CM confirms only four

The authorities and locals have given conflicting claims regarding the number of deaths caused by the consumption of contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area.

The locals have claimed that the outbreak of diarrhoea due to consumption of the contaminated water claimed the lives of 13 people, including a six-month-old child.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who visited the affected area on Wednesday, pegged the death toll at four. Hours later, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava confirmed seven deaths.

Officials said a preliminary assessment indicated that drainage water entered the drinking water pipeline due to leakage, triggering the outbreak in Bhagirathpura.

Bhagirathpura falls under the Indore-1 assembly constituency of state Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.