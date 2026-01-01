IPS officer Ajay Singhal assumes charge as Haryana DGP, introduces 'Madadgar Police' initiative

CHANDIGARH: IPS officer Ajay Singhal on Thursday assumed charge as the 42nd Director General of Police of Haryana.

During his appointment ceremony, Singhal introduced the 'Madadgar Police' or 'May I Help You' initiative, which will be launched soon to assist people in need at night.

“One may need immediate hospitalisation, or help during a car breakdown, or need fuel during travel at night,’’ he said.

Singhal said that the police would detect hotspots for crime against women and atrocities against Dalits. "A similar strategy will be used for cybercrime,’" he added.

On the issue of corruption, he said the department takes prompt action whenever any such information is received.

"Not only will action be taken against the rotten apples, but we will also ensure they do not remain in the force. Strictest action will be taken against those found indulging in corrupt practices," he asserted and added that efforts will be intensified to catch around 10,000 proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers.

Singhal said that the state police has consistently dealt with all challenges in an effective manner and asserted that strict action will continue to be taken in matters related to threats such as cybercrime, narcotics and extortion calls.

"Operations Trackdown and Hotspot have yielded positive results, and the best practices under these initiatives will continue," he said.

Singhal said the Special Task Force will be reorganised and steps will be taken to rein in the land mafia.

"We have a strategy for violent crime, road safety, crime against women and Dalits, and we will implement it ... It has already been happening. But we will give it a new shape," Singhal said.