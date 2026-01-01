IPS officer Ajay Singhal assumes charge as Haryana DGP, introduces 'Madadgar Police' initiative

CHANDIGARH: IPS officer Ajay Singhal on Thursday assumed charge as the 42nd Director General of Police of Haryana.
During his appointment ceremony, Singhal introduced the 'Madadgar Police' or 'May I Help You' initiative, which will be launched soon to assist people in need at night.
“One may need immediate hospitalisation, or help during a car breakdown, or need fuel during travel at night,’’ he said.
Singhal said that the police would detect hotspots for crime against women and atrocities against Dalits. "A similar strategy will be used for cybercrime,’" he added.
On the issue of corruption, he said the department takes prompt action whenever any such information is received.
"Not only will action be taken against the rotten apples, but we will also ensure they do not remain in the force. Strictest action will be taken against those found indulging in corrupt practices," he asserted and added that efforts will be intensified to catch around 10,000 proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers.
Singhal said that the state police has consistently dealt with all challenges in an effective manner and asserted that strict action will continue to be taken in matters related to threats such as cybercrime, narcotics and extortion calls.
"Operations Trackdown and Hotspot have yielded positive results, and the best practices under these initiatives will continue," he said.
Singhal said the Special Task Force will be reorganised and steps will be taken to rein in the land
mafia.
"We have a strategy for violent crime, road safety, crime against women and Dalits, and we will implement it ... It has already been happening. But we will give it a new shape," Singhal said.
Responding to opposition parties’ criticism of law and order in the state, Singhal said if the situation was as bad as claimed, Haryana’s economy would not be faring so well.
"Why are people migrating here? Why are people in Haryana happy? Why are people coming here? People are investing here. I am not giving any political statement, and our work is to control crime and maintain law and order," he said.
He said that the Haryana Police has a sanctioned strength of 70,000, and around 55,000 personnel are posted. “There will be a recruitment of 5,000 more people,” he said.
Responding to a question on extortion calls, Singhal said clear instructions have been issued by the Union Home Ministry and the state government that such cases will not be taken lightly.
"Anyone indulging in such practice is a terrorist. I want to make it clear that if any criminal in Haryana or from abroad tries to frighten people through extortion calls, we will not spare them," he said.
Regarding Bangladeshi infiltrators, he said, “It is a big challenge. Our teams are working, and information is being collected. Multiple agencies are involved.”
He was appointed to the post by the state government on Wednesday, following the retirement of O P Singh.
Singhal was accorded a guard of honour at the Haryana Police headquarters in Panchkula. He thanked Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for entrusting him with the responsibility and said he would discharge his duties with utmost integrity, dedication and commitment.
Singhal hails from Rewari district in Haryana and is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering.