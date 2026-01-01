Migrant truck drivers get temporary relief as California delays revoking 17,000 commercial driver's licenses

CHANDIGARH: A week after immigrant groups filed a lawsuit, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced an extension for the cancellation of commercial driver's licenses for approximately 17,000 drivers.

Their licenses were set to terminate on January 5 this year, but will last until March 6, giving the authorities more time to ensure that truckers who legally qualify for the licenses can be retained.

In a statement, the California Department of Motor Vehicles stated that the DMV has extended the cancellation date of approximately 17,000 non-domiciled Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL) for an additional 60 days, while the state works with representatives of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to resolve their concerns with DMV’s CDL licensing process prior to March 6, 2026.

"Commercial drivers are an important part of our economy — our supply chains don’t move, and our communities don’t stay connected without them. We are hopeful that our collaboration with the federal government will give FMCSA confidence in our updated processes to allow California to promptly resume issuance of non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses,’’ said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

The statement reads, "This 60-day extension allows the parties to find a solution that permits drivers to remain working to serve our communities. The affected drivers will be receiving letters shortly, informing them of the extension. DMV stands ready to resume issuing commercial driver’s licenses, including corrected licenses to eligible drivers.’’