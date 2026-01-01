Multiple deaths from contaminated water in India’s cleanest city, Indore

BHOPAL: Four years after being declared India’s first Water Plus city, the country’s cleanest city, Indore, is witnessing deaths due to contaminated water supply in the congested Bhagirathpura locality. Indore district collector Shivam Verma confirmed four deaths, while mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said seven deaths occurred due to diarrhoea caused prima facie by contaminated water.

Unconfirmed reports put the toll at eight to 10. “While four deaths are confirmed, around 149 patients are currently admitted at 27 different hospitals in the city,” Verma said. The affected area falls under Indore-1, the assembly constituency of the state urban administration and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Back in 2021, Indore earned the Water Plus tag in the Swachh Survekshan for managing water, treating 100% of wastewater, preventing untreated sewage from entering rivers, and reusing treated water. Now the city, cleanest for seven years in a row, is in the news for an acute diarrhoeal outbreak. Doctors saved 62-year-old Kaushalya Kushwah after four critical days. Her husband, Bansilal Kushwah, said, “My wife returned from the jaws of death… but my neighbour, 70-year-old railway employee Nandlal Pal, wasn’t fortunate.” Pal died two days after admission.