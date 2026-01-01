‘Not every broken promise is rape’: Uttarakhand HC grants anticipatory bail in marriage fraud case

DEHRADUN: In a significant ruling highlighting the legal distinction between consensual relationships and sexual assault, the Uttarakhand High Court has held that not every consensual relationship that ends in a broken promise of marriage can automatically be treated as sexual assault on the ground of a “false promise of marriage”.

A bench comprising Justice Alok Kumar Verma granted anticipatory bail to an accused in a case in which the complainant alleged that physical relations were established on the pretext of marriage.

The Court observed that a promise to marry amounts to an offence only when the accused had no intention to marry the complainant from the very inception of the relationship.

“The determination of this crucial fact, whether the promise was made with malafide intent or not, can only be conclusively decided during the trial proceedings,” the single bench observed while considering the plea.

Emphasising the importance of individual rights, the Court anchored its decision in the constitutional guarantee of personal liberty under Article 21, describing it as a precious fundamental right.