President Murmu launches AI skilling challenge; calls to make India knowledge superpower

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a growth driver for the Indian economy and in coming decades, AI will play a significant role in the country's GDP, employment, and overall productivity.
Speaking at the launch of the #SkilltheNation challenge at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here, the President said skills such as data science, AI engineering, and data analytics will play a crucial role in developing the country's AI talent pool. She stated that the government, in collaboration with various institutions, industry partners, and academia, is ensuring that India not only adopts technology but also shapes a responsible future through it.
She urged everyone to work together with commitment to build a developed India, asserting that everyone should contribute to making India a knowledge superpower in line with the National Education Policy, and to building a tech-driven, inclusive, and prosperous India.
Addressing the gathering, the President said that Artificial Intelligence is reshaping economies and societies worldwide. It is transforming how we learn, work, access modern services, and address humanity's greatest challenges. For a young nation like India, AI is not just a technology, but a tremendous opportunity for positive change, she said.
The President said that India's approach has always been that technology should empower people, promote inclusion, and expand opportunities for all. The use of AI should aim to bridge social, economic, and technological divides. It is essential to ensure that its benefits reach people of all backgrounds and ages, especially those from marginalised communities.
She expressed her happiness to note that students are preparing themselves for a future full of possibilities and opportunities. She urged them to remember that technology, their knowledge and skills should be used to serve society, find solutions to challenges, and empower others.
She appreciated the Members of Parliament who had completed AI learning modules. She said that by learning about emerging technologies themselves, they have set an example of leadership through learning. This event, organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is part of the continued commitment of the Government towards preparing India’s workforce for an AI-driven future.