President Murmu launches AI skilling challenge; calls to make India knowledge superpower

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a growth driver for the Indian economy and in coming decades, AI will play a significant role in the country's GDP, employment, and overall productivity.

Speaking at the launch of the #SkilltheNation challenge at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here, the President said skills such as data science, AI engineering, and data analytics will play a crucial role in developing the country's AI talent pool. She stated that the government, in collaboration with various institutions, industry partners, and academia, is ensuring that India not only adopts technology but also shapes a responsible future through it.

She urged everyone to work together with commitment to build a developed India, asserting that everyone should contribute to making India a knowledge superpower in line with the National Education Policy, and to building a tech-driven, inclusive, and prosperous India.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that Artificial Intelligence is reshaping economies and societies worldwide. It is transforming how we learn, work, access modern services, and address humanity's greatest challenges. For a young nation like India, AI is not just a technology, but a tremendous opportunity for positive change, she said.