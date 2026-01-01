Regional Leaders may take the centrestage

NEW DELHI: They may be rooted in their states, yet their voices always shape debate. With 2026 bringing elections, some of them have moved from edges to the centre. Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav, and Pinarayi Vijayan draw particular notice by taking positions beyond state borders. On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is redefining her role on the national stage, while the likes of Shashi Tharoor, and K C Venugopal have stepped into focus.
Priyanka entered Parliament after contesting the Wayanad by-election in 2024, following Rahul Gandhi’s decision to retain Raebareli. She described the move as support for her brother, but her role has expanded. Her speeches in Parliament and public meetings added momentum to the Congress narrative. Without seeking to rival Rahul Gandhi, she has signalled scope for a wider role. Her interaction with the prime minister during the winter session drew notice, yet her test in 2026 will be turning reach into results.
In Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin has pushed questions of federal balance. His government has challenged the governor’s role, sought changes in tax sharing, argued for control over education, and moved court on the SIR. As the state prepares for elections, his record will face scrutiny, with effects beyond the state.
Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan enters the next election cycle after losses in local body polls. He has led protests against central policies on citizenship, voter revision, and fiscal matters. His tenure has included responses to floods and the pandemic. Welfare schemes helped the Left secure a second term, but fatigue and a Congress-led challenge may affect hopes for a third.
In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee remains pivot of the Trinamool Congress campaign. Despite attacks over corruption claims and minority politics, she has relied on ground mobilisation and attacks on the BJP. While keeping distance from the INDIA bloc, voices within the opposition project her as a national face. Any erosion of the party’s base would test her hold.
Shashi Tharoor draws attention through comments that question Congress positions and at times acknowledge government actions. Though speculation of a switch persists, he maintains loyalty to the party and is seen as a possible chief ministerial choice in Kerala. For him, 2026 may clarify direction.
As Congress prepares for contests, K.C. Venugopal oversees organisation and alliances. Despite losses, he shapes strategy and is mentioned among contenders for Kerala leadership if the party returns.
In Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav builds toward the 2027 polls. After the SP-Congress alliance won 43 Lok Sabha seats in 2024, he faces caste shifts linked to a census debate. With the 2027 elections set to unfold complex caste dynamics, particularly with the scheduled caste census, Akhilesh Yadav is the leader to watch, if he can draw lessons from the Opposition alliance’s trouncing in Bihar to steer his coalition to success in UP.