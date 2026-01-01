Regional Leaders may take the centrestage

NEW DELHI: They may be rooted in their states, yet their voices always shape debate. With 2026 bringing elections, some of them have moved from edges to the centre. Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav, and Pinarayi Vijayan draw particular notice by taking positions beyond state borders. On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is redefining her role on the national stage, while the likes of Shashi Tharoor, and K C Venugopal have stepped into focus.

Priyanka entered Parliament after contesting the Wayanad by-election in 2024, following Rahul Gandhi’s decision to retain Raebareli. She described the move as support for her brother, but her role has expanded. Her speeches in Parliament and public meetings added momentum to the Congress narrative. Without seeking to rival Rahul Gandhi, she has signalled scope for a wider role. Her interaction with the prime minister during the winter session drew notice, yet her test in 2026 will be turning reach into results.

In Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin has pushed questions of federal balance. His government has challenged the governor’s role, sought changes in tax sharing, argued for control over education, and moved court on the SIR. As the state prepares for elections, his record will face scrutiny, with effects beyond the state.

Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan enters the next election cycle after losses in local body polls. He has led protests against central policies on citizenship, voter revision, and fiscal matters. His tenure has included responses to floods and the pandemic. Welfare schemes helped the Left secure a second term, but fatigue and a Congress-led challenge may affect hopes for a third.