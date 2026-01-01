Sharply confrontational political landscape in 2026 likely

NEW DELHI: The year 2025 was far from calm for India. Tensions between India and Pakistan, global uncertainty caused by Donald Trump’s tariffs, and instability in the neighbourhood created lasting effects. These developments continue to influence India’s foreign policy, economy, and political debate.
As 2026 begins, politics remains bitter and divided. Communication between the government and the opposition has almost collapsed. The BJP-led NDA government, now in its third term, has seen a turbulent first year. Strong wins in the Delhi and Bihar Assembly elections gave it confidence to push long-pending reforms, triggering resistance from opposition parties.
A major focus in 2026 will be the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry in April and May. These polls will test both sides. After its victory in Bihar, the NDA hopes to expand in the South and East. The INDIA bloc, weakened by defeat, is struggling to unite around a strategy.
West Bengal is set for a contest between Mamata Banerjee’s TMC and the BJP. The BJP is targeting infiltrators, while the TMC is attacking the Centre over the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls. Though the fight will be fierce, TMC appears ahead. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK faces pressure from TVK and the AIADMK-BJP alliance, with uncertainty over Congress support. In Kerala, the CPM-led LDF seeks a third term amid a revived Congress-led UDF challenge. Assam will see a polarised battle centred on infiltrators.
Despite rising rural distress, unemployment, and inflation, policy debates have faded. Contentious laws like the Waqf Bill, SHANTI Act, and G-RAM-G were passed, drawing anger.
With the Congress announcing nationwide protests against the RAM G from January 5, the stage is set for another round of confrontational politics. Issues like deteriorating Centre-State relations are also expected to remain in the spotlight.
As we head into the new year, the Modi government’s ambitious ‘One Nation, One Election’ project is poised to spark intense debate, having been vehemently opposed by opposition parties. The bill, which proposes holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is currently under consideration by a joint parliamentary committee, with the panel expected to table its report later this year.pOLICY AND POLiTics
