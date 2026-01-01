Sharply confrontational political landscape in 2026 likely

NEW DELHI: The year 2025 was far from calm for India. Tensions between India and Pakistan, global uncertainty caused by Donald Trump’s tariffs, and instability in the neighbourhood created lasting effects. These developments continue to influence India’s foreign policy, economy, and political debate.

As 2026 begins, politics remains bitter and divided. Communication between the government and the opposition has almost collapsed. The BJP-led NDA government, now in its third term, has seen a turbulent first year. Strong wins in the Delhi and Bihar Assembly elections gave it confidence to push long-pending reforms, triggering resistance from opposition parties.

A major focus in 2026 will be the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry in April and May. These polls will test both sides. After its victory in Bihar, the NDA hopes to expand in the South and East. The INDIA bloc, weakened by defeat, is struggling to unite around a strategy.