States pin fund hopes on Centre

NEW DELHI: As India moves into 2026, its states articulate aspirations shaped by their distinct regional priorities, resources, and social contexts. Acknowledging that growth and progress cannot follow a single template, states adopt diverse approaches—some emphasising industrial expansion, others focusing on agriculture, services, tourism, or technology—while sticking to the national vision.

Across the federation, there is a shared aspiration to ease Centre–state tensions through deeper cooperative federalism. States seek smoother coordination, predictable fiscal flows, and constructive policy dialogue to clear blocks in the path of progress, whether infrastructural, financial, or administrative. Strengthening connectivity, logistics, urban infrastructure, and rural assets is seen as essential to sustaining growth.

States are also focused on meeting the expectations of their increasingly aspirational populations. Generating employment, improving education and healthcare, and ensuring social mobility—especially for youth and vulnerable communities—remain central goals.

Equally important is the commitment to social stability and harmony. States aspire to address threats from terrorism, extremism, and social divisions through firm governance and inclusive policies.