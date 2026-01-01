Uttar Pradesh: CBI arrests IRS officer, two tax officials in Rs 70 lakh bribery case

LUCKNOW: Central probe agency CBI arrested CGST Deputy Commissioner and IRS officer Prabha Bhandari in connection with the Jhansi bribery case worth Rs 70 lakh.

Earlier, the premier probe agency had caught two superintendents of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Jhansi receiving a bribe of Rs 70 lakh from a businessman to settle tax evasion cases against his firm. They were also arrested.

As per the officials, the agency’s Anti-Corruption unit in Lucknow also held businessman Raju Mangtani, the owner of Jhansi-based Jai Durga Hardwares firm.

Even a tax advocate Naresh Kumar Gupta who had allegedly acted as a mediator in the deal was also rounded up.

As per the official sources, the CBI reached Prabha Bhandari, Deputy Commissioner, CGST, Jhansi, on a tip-off given by the two superintendents – Anil Tiwari and Ajay Kumar Sharma. Bhandari had allegedly initiated the bribe demands through them.

During CBI interrogation, both the arrested superintendents had named Bhandari as the mastermind behind the operation, revealing that a total bribe of Rs 1.5 crore had been finalised on her instructions, the probe agency, while laying a trap for Bhandari, made Anil Tiwari call her up in the presence of the officials of the premier probe agency.

The investigation indicated that the Rs 70 lakh represented the first instalment of the total bribe.

Prabha Bhandari answered Tiwari’s call immediately and on being told by Tiwari that Rs 70 lakh had been received from the party, she allegedly expressed happiness while asking him to convert the amount into gold and hand it over to her.

At the time of the call, Prabha Bhandari was in Delhi. Soon after the conversation, a CBI team arrested her in the national capital.