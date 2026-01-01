Violence feared between rival Matua factions backing TMC and BJP ahead of Abhishek’s Thakurnagar visit

KOLKATA: Following a clash between rival factions of the Matua community backing the Trinamool Congress and BJP, Thakurnagar in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district fears further violence ahead of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s scheduled visit on January 9.

Abhishek is set to offer prayers at the Thakurnagar temple of Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur, prompting a faction of the Matua community led by Shantanu Thakur, Union minister of state for shipping and a BJP MP from Bongaon, a Matua-dominated belt in North 24 Parganas, to protest against the TMC leader’s programme.

Shantanu has already issued a threat, saying, “Matuas won’t allow Abhishek to enter Thakurnagar if he comes with a heavy police force. He does not need to show any solidarity with them during the process to revise the electoral rolls.”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mamatabala Thakur hit back, saying, “There will be a bloodbath if anybody prevents Abhishek from entering Thakurnagar where he is scheduled to offer prayers at the temple of Harichand and Guruchand Thakur.”

Sukesh Gyne, general secretary of the Matua Mahasangha, told reporters, “Thakurbari is for all Matuas and thousands of devotees where they gather to offer prayers. People cutting across religious and political affiliations can come to the Thakurbari temple. Shantanu Thakur should not think that the Thakurbari temple is his personal property. People will strongly protest if anybody prevents Abhishek Banerjee from visiting Thakurbari.”