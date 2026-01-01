Women want in 2026 what they wanted in 2025 & 2024 & always

NEW DELHI: As we step into 2026, women across the city continue to place safety at the top of their expectations from the government. Despite multiple safety drives, policy announcements, and infrastructure upgrades over the years, concerns around everyday safety remain widespread.

For many women, the sense of discomfort persists on streets, in neighbourhoods, and during daily commutes. Safety, they say, continues to vary sharply, depending on locality, time of day, and mode of transport. Addressing this unevenness has emerged as one of the most urgent demands from residents. One of the strongest expectations is improved street-level security. Several areas of the city still suffer from poorly-lit roads and lanes, making them vulnerable to crime.

Women across the residential colonies, markets, and bus stops want well-lit streets, functional CCTV cameras, and regular police patrolling, especially on isolated stretches. Even though surveillance infrastructure has expanded in recent years, residents are now demanding accountability. They want assurance that CCTV cameras are not only installed but also actively monitored and maintained.

“The cameras should actually work and be watched,” said a resident from south Delhi.

Another key concern is quicker and more effective response when incidents are reported. Women expect law enforcement agencies to focus more on prevention rather than reaction. “The emphasis should be on prevention rather than post-incident response,” said Navya, a resident of Malviya Nagar.