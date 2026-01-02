Belagavi Police officials face action over lapses in POCSO case handling

BELAGAVI: In a disturbing revelation, the police machinery entrusted with enforcing laws to protect children from sexual offences has itself been accused of violating the law in Belagavi. An official inquiry report submitted by the Belagavi Police Commissionerate to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has found that several police officials failed in their legal duties while handling a sensitive POCSO case involving a minor girl within the APMC police station limits.

The report indicts the APMC Police Station Circle Police Inspector (CPI), Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and a head constable for lapses in the investigation and improper handling of the case. The findings effectively place an official seal on shortcomings that were first exposed in a report published in TNIE a week ago. Following this, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Juvenile Justice Board took suo motu cognisance of the matter and ordered a detailed probe.

Commissioner orders probe

Acting on the directions of the High Court-mandated bodies, Belagavi Police Commissioner Bhushan Borse entrusted the inquiry to Assistant Commissioner of Police Raghu. According to sources, the ACP conducted a comprehensive re-examination of every stage of the case, scrutinising the statements of the survivor, her mother, the NGO that assisted the family, medical records and official documents maintained at the police station.

After an intensive inquiry, the ACP submitted a report to the Police Commissioner, concluding that APMC police personnel had failed to comply with mandatory provisions of the POCSO Act. Borse told TNIE: “We have found lapses on the part of the CPI, PSI and SHO while handling the POCSO case at the APMC police station. Disciplinary action has been initiated against the officials as per the rules.”