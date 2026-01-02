Bihar women’s commission seeks action over derogatory remarks on women

PATNA: The Bihar State Women’s Commission (BSWC) has taken suo motu cognisance of derogatory remarks allegedly made by the husband of a Uttarakhand cabinet minister against women from Bihar at a recent public meeting.

BSWC chairperson Apsara on Friday wrote to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, urging him to initiate action against Giridhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand’s Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Development, Rekha Arya, over his controversial statement.

“Sahu’s statement has deeply hurt the sentiments of women in Bihar and they feel insulted,” Apsara told the media.

Terming the incident “unfortunate”, the BSWC chairperson said that if satisfactory action was not taken against Sahu, the commission would be compelled to take legal recourse.

Apart from the BSWC, leaders from both the ruling alliance and Opposition parties in Bihar condemned Sahu’s remarks. The BJP’s Bihar unit sought a public apology from him for disrespecting women from the state. Opposition parties, including the RJD and Congress, also expressed strong displeasure and demanded action.