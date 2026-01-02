Bihar women’s commission seeks action over derogatory remarks on women

PATNA: The Bihar State Women’s Commission (BSWC) has taken suo motu cognisance of derogatory remarks allegedly made by the husband of a Uttarakhand cabinet minister against women from Bihar at a recent public meeting.
BSWC chairperson Apsara on Friday wrote to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, urging him to initiate action against Giridhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand’s Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Development, Rekha Arya, over his controversial statement.
“Sahu’s statement has deeply hurt the sentiments of women in Bihar and they feel insulted,” Apsara told the media.
Terming the incident “unfortunate”, the BSWC chairperson said that if satisfactory action was not taken against Sahu, the commission would be compelled to take legal recourse.
Apart from the BSWC, leaders from both the ruling alliance and Opposition parties in Bihar condemned Sahu’s remarks. The BJP’s Bihar unit sought a public apology from him for disrespecting women from the state. Opposition parties, including the RJD and Congress, also expressed strong displeasure and demanded action.
Speaking at a public event in Uttarakhand’s Almora earlier this week, Sahu allegedly claimed that “girls are sold for Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 in Bihar”. A video of the remarks has since gone viral on social media.
In the video, Sahu is seen addressing young BJP workers and urging them to marry at the “right time”. “You are young now, when are you getting married? In old age? If you are unable to get married, we will bring a girl for you from Bihar. There, you get girls for Rs 20,000–25,000,” he is heard saying.
Following the backlash, Sahu released a video clarification, claiming that his remarks had been misrepresented. He accused the Opposition of distorting his statement for political reasons.
“I was just talking casually about the marriage of some friends. Congress leaders have twisted the discussion and presented it in a completely distorted manner. I deeply respect women and can never speak ill of them,” Sahu said.