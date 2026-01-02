BKI, PSA 'claim' responsibility for blast near police station in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: A joint press note purportedly by the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Punjab Sovereignty Alliance (PSA) claimed responsibility for the blast on Thursday near the police station at Nalagarh in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.

The impact of the blast was such that the windows of the police station's investigation room and nearby buildings were shattered.

The note purportedly written by the BKI and PSA claimed that the attack was carried out by their brave 'soldiers' because synthetic drugs are being manufactured in Himachal Pradesh and sent to Punjab. The planning and execution of the mission was allegedly carried out by UK-based Gopi Nawanshahria and Kabal Singh.

"Despite the police administration being aware of it, no action is being taken, and our youth are dying after consuming them. If the administration still does not wake up or no action is taken, then next time IEDs will be planted in the vehicles and headquarters of the police administration, and a response will be given that will be beyond their comprehension. Our fight is not against any innocent person, it is against this dirty system," the note read.