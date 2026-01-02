Bombay HC judge MS Sonak appointed Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC

RANCHI: The Central Government on Friday notified the appointment of Justice M S Sonak -- a Bombay High Court Judge -- as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court, following the impending retirement of incumbent Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan.

Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan is scheduled to retire on January 8, 2026. Justice Sonak will assume charge thereafter. The appointment follows the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium on December 18, 2025.

Born on November 28, 1964, Justice M S Sonak completed his schooling from Don Bosco High School at Panaji in Goa. He earned his B.Sc. degree from Dhempe College of Arts and Science and completed his LL.B. from M. S. College of Law, Panaji, affiliated to Bombay University, securing First Class.

He enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in October 1988 and practised at the Panaji Bench of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Sonak’s areas of practice included civil and constitutional law, labour and service law, environmental law, commercial and tax laws, company law, and public interest litigation.