Bulldozer action in Jaipur’s chomu after stone-pelting unrest, several structures demolished

JAIPUR: Bulldozer action was carried out in Chomu town of Jaipur district as the Bhajanlal Sharma government adopted a tough stance following the stone-pelting unrest of December 26. The district administration demolished illegal constructions allegedly belonging to those accused of involvement in the violence, triggering panic in the area.

The action followed notices issued by the Municipal Council to more than a dozen people to remove encroachments near Imam Chowk, including Ashok Plaza, after unrest erupted over the removal of iron railings near a religious site. Notices were pasted on the properties, granting a three-day deadline to clear the encroachments. After the deadline expired on December 31, the administration launched the encroachment removal drive on Friday under heavy police deployment.

The Municipal Council team reached the site around 7 am. Four bulldozers, along with seven tractor-trolleys and dumpers, were deployed during the operation, creating a stir among local residents. During the drive, one house and two commercial complexes were also sealed.

The administration said that illegally installed iron railings and other structures on the road were obstructing traffic and therefore had to be removed. Officials maintained that the action was taken strictly in accordance with the law and in line with court directions.

Senior police officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Gupta, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Usha Yadav, Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer Anju Yadav, Chomu Police Station in-charge Pradeep Sharma and Harmada Police Station in-charge Uday Singh Yadav, along with personnel from several police stations, were present to maintain law and order during the operation.