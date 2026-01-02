Bulldozer action in Jaipur’s chomu after stone-pelting unrest, several structures demolished

JAIPUR: Bulldozer action was carried out in Chomu town of Jaipur district as the Bhajanlal Sharma government adopted a tough stance following the stone-pelting unrest of December 26. The district administration demolished illegal constructions allegedly belonging to those accused of involvement in the violence, triggering panic in the area.
The action followed notices issued by the Municipal Council to more than a dozen people to remove encroachments near Imam Chowk, including Ashok Plaza, after unrest erupted over the removal of iron railings near a religious site. Notices were pasted on the properties, granting a three-day deadline to clear the encroachments. After the deadline expired on December 31, the administration launched the encroachment removal drive on Friday under heavy police deployment.
The Municipal Council team reached the site around 7 am. Four bulldozers, along with seven tractor-trolleys and dumpers, were deployed during the operation, creating a stir among local residents. During the drive, one house and two commercial complexes were also sealed.
The administration said that illegally installed iron railings and other structures on the road were obstructing traffic and therefore had to be removed. Officials maintained that the action was taken strictly in accordance with the law and in line with court directions.
Senior police officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Gupta, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Usha Yadav, Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer Anju Yadav, Chomu Police Station in-charge Pradeep Sharma and Harmada Police Station in-charge Uday Singh Yadav, along with personnel from several police stations, were present to maintain law and order during the operation.
Chomu, located about 40 km from Jaipur, witnessed tension in the last week of December 2025 when efforts were made to remove large stones and iron railings that had been lying for years near the bus stand area close to the Kalandari Mosque. These structures were considered encroachments and had been causing traffic congestion. On the night of December 25, discussions between the mosque committee and municipal authorities resulted in an agreement to remove the stones.
However, when police began removing the railings using bulldozers on the morning of December 26, local residents protested. The situation quickly escalated, with a large crowd resorting to stone-pelting and injuring several police personnel. Tear gas shells were fired and mild force was used to disperse the crowd after the situation went out of control. Internet services were temporarily suspended due to the tense situation.
Commenting on the ongoing investigation, Jaipur Special Police Commissioner Rahul Prakash said, “We are identifying all those involved in the stone-pelting incident. So far, around 19 people have been arrested, and more names have surfaced during interrogation.” He added that police have obtained video footage from the night of the violence, which is being used to identify other accused. “If anyone involved is found to be from another state, we will investigate when and why they came to Jaipur,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sunil Kumar Swami, Assistant Accounts Officer of the Chomu Municipal Council, said the council had issued a three-day notice on December 29 regarding 20 illegal slaughterhouses and four illegal constructions. “Action will be taken if the concerned parties fail to respond to the notice, do not produce valid documents, or do not remove the illegal structures within the stipulated time,” he said.
Eight days after the unrest, police forces continue to be deployed in Chomu to maintain peace and security. Although the town is currently calm, security arrangements have been kept in place as a precaution.
Police said a case has been registered against 34 named individuals and others on charges including damage to government property, attempt to murder and obstruction of official duties. Nineteen of the named accused have been arrested so far, while raids are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.