Centre again urges six states to raise class I admission age to six as per NEP 2020

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Education has once again written to six of the 36 States and Union Territories that are yet to adhere to the minimum admission age of six years for Class I, as mandated under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. On February 9, 2023, the Ministry had directed all States and UTs to align the age for admission to Class I with the NEP provision.

Education officials told reporters on Friday that Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh are yet to comply with this requirement. “We have written to these States repeatedly, asking them to abide by the criterion, and we continue to do so. Chhattisgarh has informed us that it will adopt the policy shortly,” a senior official said.

He added that these States continue to admit students to Class I at the age of five, as was the practice earlier. “Six years is what we consider the appropriate age for imparting formal school education. Three years of pre-primary education prior to that is necessary,” the official said.

The official also stressed the importance of a uniform criterion across the country, citing high inter-State mobility. “Student mobility becomes smoother when the same educational pattern and rules are followed nationwide,” he said.