Cold wave, dense fog grip large parts of India; snowfall continues in Poonch

NEW DELHI: A severe cold wave accompanied by dense fog conditions continued to affect large parts of north, central and eastern India on Friday, disrupting daily life and transport services, while heavy snowfall persisted in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Uttarakhand, the holy city of Haridwar woke up to a thick layer of fog amid intensifying cold conditions. Cold winds have been prevailing since morning, forcing residents to seek warmth. Vehicular movement on the national highway slowed significantly due to reduced visibility as the fog blanketed the city.

In Uttar Pradesh, fog and cold wave conditions were reported across several cities. Agra witnessed comparatively lighter fog, allowing clear views of the Taj Mahal. Visuals from the Taj View Point ADA showed the monument visible despite the fog.

At the same time, a layer of fog enveloped Agra city, while Prayagraj was engulfed by a thick layer of fog amid intensifying cold wave conditions.

Dense fog prevailed in Kanpur, where people were seen huddling around bonfires to keep themselves warm. Similar scenes were reported from Moradabad, which woke up to a layer of fog as the cold wave gripped the city.

Visibility also reduced sharply in Ayodhya, where a dense blanket of fog covered the city, while Varanasi continued to reel under cold wave conditions, as visuals emerging from Assi Ghat clearly showed.

In Madhya Pradesh, a layer of fog blanketed Gwalior city as cold wave tightened its grip.

Eastern India also saw severe weather impacts. A thick blanket of dense fog gripped Bhubaneswar, Khurda and several other parts of Odisha on the morning of January 2, 2026, continuing the severe weather pattern that began on New Year's Day.