CPI(M) alleges ‘verbal order’ for voter survey in muslim-dominated booths in Assam’s Bajali

GUWAHATI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has petitioned Assam’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), alleging that the District Commissioner (DC) of Bajali issued a verbal order to conduct a “survey” or verification of voters in 115 polling booths dominated by voters from the Muslim community.

In a letter, Suprakash Talukdar, secretary of the party’s Assam State Committee, drew the CEO’s attention to what he described as a “serious alleged violation” of the Special Revision (SR) process of electoral rolls in the district.

Talukdar stated that the DC of Bajali convened a meeting with officials associated with the electoral process following the publication of the draft electoral roll on December 27 last year. He further claimed that Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass also attended the meeting, which was attended by government employees, mostly schoolteachers.

“It is learnt that during this meeting, the District Commissioner verbally directed these government servants to conduct a survey or verification of voters in 115 polling booths dominated by voters belonging to the Muslim community,” Talukdar said.

According to him, no formal written order or official communication was issued by the DC authorising such a survey or verification in those booths.