Drone, drugs and explosives found near LoC

SRI NAGAR: The security forces detected suspicious drone activity near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Thursday, leading to recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED), ammunition and narcotics, officials said.

A joint search operation was launched after the drone movement was spotted in the Chakkan da Bagh belt of Khari village, between Rangar Nallah and the Poonch River. Teams of the J&K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Army recovered a packet containing a 2-kg IED, ammunition and drugs, officials said.

Army Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) experts were rushed to the spot and successfully defused and neutralised the IED, averting a major incident. Sources said it is suspected that the drone crossed back into Pakistan after air-dropping the consignment on this side of the LoC.

A Jammu-based defence spokesperson confirmed the recovery, while a security official said a joint investigation by the police and the Army has been launched to trace the origin of the drone and the intended recipients.