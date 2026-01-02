ECI directs FIRs against five BLOs over electoral roll irregularities

KOLKATA: After remaining inactive for nearly five months, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday directed West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (WBCEO) Manoj Agarwal to ensure the immediate registration of FIRs against five state government officials, including two WBCS officers, for irregularities in electoral roll revisions in two Assembly constituencies – Baruipur Purba in South 24-Parganas and Moyna in East Midnapore.

The officials include two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), two Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), and one casual data entry operator. The ECI’s fresh directive comes after the state government had failed to lodge FIRs despite suspending the officials in August 2025, following an earlier ECI instruction.

On 5 August, the ECI had directed then Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to suspend the four government officials and lodge FIRs against them with the concerned police stations. While the Bengal government implemented the suspensions on 20 August, the FIRs were not registered, prompting renewed action by the ECI ahead of the upcoming elections.