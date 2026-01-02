ECI rejects TMC demand to allow BLAs at SIR hearing sessions

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rejected the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) demand to allow its Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to be present during the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which involves hearings on claims and objections.

According to sources in the ECI, accepting the TMC’s request would necessitate extending the same permission to other political parties registered with the Commission, including six national parties and two state parties in West Bengal.

In such a scenario, sources said, each hearing table would have as many as 11 individuals, one Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), one Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), one micro-observer and eight BLAs representing the eight recognised political parties, in addition to the voter, who usually attends with one or two companions.