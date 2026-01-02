Expect warmer winter, lesser rainfall this year

NEW DELHI: This winter from January to March would be warmer in most parts of the country, resulting in less rainfall and fewer cold waves, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted.

The weatherman expects below normal rainfall over Northwest, Northeast, and Peninsular India in winter. It could lead to higher temperatures in most parts of India.

The reduced rainfall and early temperature rise could impact the flowering of the wheat crops, which are predominantly grown in the Northwest.

Regarding the monthly forecast, the IMD indicated that nights will be colder while days will be relatively warm, with normal rainfall expected in January. Additionally, a higher number of cold wave days are expected in some areas of Central India, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar this month.

As for the year that just went by, 2025 was the eighth warmest year in the last 125 years of IMD’s recorded history, while the Northwest region experienced its fourth warmest December during the same period. Besides, December 2025 was among the driest winter months, with Central India recording the lowest rainfall ever in the history of the IMD.

The warmest year on record was 2024, when mean temperature across India was 0.65°C above the long-term average (see table).