Government to probe Lalu land details if complaint made, says Bihar deputy CM

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday did not rule out an inquiry into Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad’s alleged illegal land property, saying action would follow if a formal complaint is filed.

Sinha, who also holds the revenue and land reforms portfolio, said the state government would take cognisance of the issue if it is raised through a proper application during the Jan Kalyan Samvad grievance sessions he is conducting across the state. His remarks came in response to a media query on Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar’s demand that the department should examine whether the land on which Lalu’s new house is being constructed in Patna is legal.

“If someone puts forward an application during Jan Kalyan Samvad in connection with it, our officials and government will certainly take cognisance of the matter and order an inquiry,” the deputy chief minister said. Sinha has been holding Jan Kalyan Samvad meetings in several districts to hear and resolve land disputes. However, his style of functioning has drawn criticism from a section of officers.

The Bihar Revenue Service Association has complained to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over Sinha’s conduct during these meetings. In a letter, the association said Sinha’s behaviour “not only damaged the dignity of the state’s revenue administration, but also deliberately made an entire service cadre the subject of public ridicule and outrage”.

Responding to the criticism, Sinha asserted that he would continue to hold Jan Kalyan Samvad meetings. He said he would keep working against the land mafia as long as he remained in office. Sinha said he would take steps to ensure that citizens do not face trouble with land matters and assured that his priority would remain the interest of citizens.