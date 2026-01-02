Jain site makes way for Ram temple in revised UP textbook for Class IV

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has introduced changes to Class IV NCERT textbooks in over one lakh council-run primary schools from the 2026-27 academic session. The revisions aim to better reflect the state’s cultural and educational context.

In mathematics, the revised textbook Ganit Mela has updated the fourth chapter, “Humare Aaspaas Hazaron Ki Sankhya.” An earlier illustration of a Jain temple in Karnataka, along with related exercises, has been replaced by an image of Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Temple and corresponding questions.

The Hindi, environmental studies, and art syllabi have also been customised. Names and references linked to southern India were changed: ‘Gudappa’ became ‘Ganesh,’ ‘Muniamma’ became ‘Meena,’ and coconut trees were replaced with aonla trees.

Rajendra Pratap, principal of the State Institute of Education, said, “The testing and customisation of the textbooks were carried out keeping in mind Uttar Pradesh’s educational conditions, local needs, and environment. This is expected to greatly benefit students.”

Several lessons in the Class IV Hindi textbook Veena were replaced. “Aasman Gira” was substituted with “Hausla” from the Basic Education Council’s textbook Phulwari. The one-page lesson “Golgappa” was replaced by “Daisy Ki Diary,” and “Hawa Aur Dhool” was substituted with “Satya Ki Jeet,” based on the story of Satyavadi Harishchandra.

The art textbook Bansuri was enriched with regional content. In addition to South Indian Kolam, it now explains the Uttar Pradesh tradition of Chauk Purana, or rangoli making. The book features photographs of music maestro Pandit Chhannulal Mishra of the Banaras Gharana and classical vocalist Girija Devi. Musical references were localised, with Kajri, Barahmasa, Ganga Geet, and a Hindi-Awadhi-Bhojpuri lullaby replacing songs from southern and north-eastern regions.

The environmental studies textbook Hamara Adbhut Sansar includes new local topics such as the state flower and traditional foods.