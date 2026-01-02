J&K Police launch inquiry after cricketer wore helmet with Palestinian flag in Jammu tournament

SRINAGAR: A controversy has erupted after a cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir wore a helmet with the Palestinian flag during a private cricket league in Jammu.

The police have launched an inquiry to ascertain the facts, and the cricketer, along with the organiser of the league, were summoned for questioning.

The cricketer, Furqan Ul Haq, who was representing the local JK11 team in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket League, wore the Palestinian flag on his helmet during a match against the Jammu Trailblazers on Wednesday.

After the videos and photos of Furqan wearing Palestinian flag on his helmet went viral on social media, police took cognisance of the incident.

Police summoned Furqan and the organiser of the league, Zahid Bhat, to the Domana Police Station in Jammu for questioning.

"Both the cricketer and league organiser were grilled by the police officials about the incident. Furqan was questioned why he used the Palestinian flag and what his motive was behind it," a source said.

At least 10 teams are participating in the league, and the winner is scheduled to receive a prize of Rs 10 lakhs. The tournament started on December 29 in Jammu.