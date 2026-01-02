Maharashtra Congress demands action against assembly speaker over alleged election pressure

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Congress has demanded action against state legislative assembly speaker and BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar for allegedly pressuring opposition candidates to withdraw their nominations, paving the way for his relatives to be elected unopposed in the BMC polls.

The opposition claimed that Narvekar’s conduct is objectionable and amounts to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, urging that a criminal case be filed against him.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal alleged that as many as 70 officers and employees from Narvekar’s office were actively participating in the election campaign for his relatives.

“The case should be registered against all these government officers campaigning for political candidates during elections. This clearly violates the Model Code of Conduct, and strict action must be taken,” Congress stated in a complaint and action request letter sent to State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare.