MHA restores Ladakh L-G’s powers to approve projects up to Rs 100 crore

LEH/JAMMU: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday restored the delegation of powers to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh for appraisal and approval of projects costing up to Rs 100 crore under the delegation of financial powers rules (DFPRS).

In an official order of MHA, the ministry said it has approved "the delegation of powers for appraisal and approval of projects up to Rs 100 crore under DFPRs, 2024, to the Administrators, L-Gs" of union territories without legislatures, including Ladakh.

"I am directed to refer to convey the approval of the competent authority for the delegation of powers for appraisal and approval of projects upto Rs 100 crore under DFPRs, 2024, to the administrators and L-Gs of the union territories of Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Lakshadweep, (subject to the certain condition)," Under Secretary to the Government of India, MHA, Lendup Sherpa said in an order.

The order comes a month after the MHA had withdrawn the existing delegated powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh to approve schemes and projects up to Rs 100 crore, as well as the powers of Administrative Secretaries to approve projects up to Rs 20 crore.

As per the fresh order, the powers will be exercised by the Lieutenant Governor "in consultation with secretary (Finance), Financial Advisor equivalent of the respective union territory," and subject to the availability of adequate budgetary provisions.