New Year eve marks tourism revival in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The New Year arrived on a hopeful note for Kashmir tourism as tourist resorts in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam, along with the historic Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk, witnessed grand celebrations, signalling a revival of the sector after last year’s setback.

The festive scenes are seen as a major boost for tourism, which was severely impacted by the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local ponywala. Amid snowfall, New Year parties were held at Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Sonamarg in central Kashmir. Large numbers of tourists and locals participated in the celebrations, enjoying music, food, and snow activities.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir also saw vibrant celebrations, though the resort did not have snowfall. Early morning snow in Chandanwari and nearby areas, however, added to the attraction for visitors. In Lal Chowk, the historic Ghanta Ghar area was illuminated and crowded with tourists from across the country and local residents, creating a festive atmosphere. Hotels and resorts organised gala dinners, cultural programmes, and special events to mark the occasion.

Tourists were seen capturing photographs and videos, enjoying snow sports, and participating in organised festivities, reflecting renewed confidence in Kashmir as a safe travel destination. Sajjad Kralyari, tour operator and Secretary General of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), said the celebrations brought much-needed optimism to the industry.

“Gulmarg and Sonamarg were fully packed. Pahalgam also witnessed good footfall. This is a positive sign for the coming months,” Kralyari said, adding that bookings are steadily increasing and summer could be fully booked if the trend continues. “Cabs that were idle are now back on the roads,” he noted.

A group of tourists from Ayodhya described the Valley as safe. “People here are hospitable, kind, and helpful. Tourists should visit Kashmir to support local employment,” they said. Another group from Punjab praised the natural beauty and reported feeling secure throughout their journey.

Director Tourism Kashmir, Qamar Sajad, said the growing footfall indicates that tourism is back on track. Kashmir’s tourism sector hopes the crowds are signs of recovery, offering renewed hope to thousands of families reliant on the industry.