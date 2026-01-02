Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS release manifesto for BMC polls, offer free water and electricity up to 100 units

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS on Friday released their joint manifesto for the BMC elections, promising free water and electricity up to 100 units and a plan to develop a Gujarat-like GIFT city in Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray addressed party candidates who are contesting the BMC elections, scheduled for January 15.

Both Aditya and Amit Thackeray gave a PowerPoint presentation, listing out the promises they will fulfill if they come back to power in the BMC.

Aditya Thackeray said 1800 acres of land are in possession of the central government’s Mumbai Port Trust, which can be used to develop a Gujarat-like GIFT city.

“We need to think out of the box. Many of our development projects have been relocated to Gujarat by the BJP-led central government. We need to bolster Mumbai’s service industry by developing a GIFT-like city. If the central government refuses to hand over the land, then we have to approach the court, and we are ready to do a legal fight as well,” Aditya Thackeray said.