Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS release manifesto for BMC polls, offer free water and electricity up to 100 units

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS on Friday released their joint manifesto for the BMC elections, promising free water and electricity up to 100 units and a plan to develop a Gujarat-like GIFT city in Mumbai.
Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray addressed party candidates who are contesting the BMC elections, scheduled for January 15.
Both Aditya and Amit Thackeray gave a PowerPoint presentation, listing out the promises they will fulfill if they come back to power in the BMC.
Aditya Thackeray said 1800 acres of land are in possession of the central government’s Mumbai Port Trust, which can be used to develop a Gujarat-like GIFT city.
“We need to think out of the box. Many of our development projects have been relocated to Gujarat by the BJP-led central government. We need to bolster Mumbai’s service industry by developing a GIFT-like city. If the central government refuses to hand over the land, then we have to approach the court, and we are ready to do a legal fight as well,” Aditya Thackeray said.
He added that through the BMC, they will provide free drinking water, while through the BEST, free electricity will be provided up to 100 units in Mumbai. Besides, they will also develop a mini sports complex in each civic ward to promote sports activities among children.
Aditya Thackeray said they will also make an action plan to address climate change, adding it is the right of citizens to get clean air. “We will also ensure good footpaths for pedestrians, and turn open spaces into playgrounds and recreation grounds. Moreover, we will waive property tax up to 700 sq ft against the present 500 sq ft and simplify the tax system. We will try to train over one lakh youths so that they will get skilled jobs in various sectors. Besides, we have also planned to start junior colleges so that people do not spend huge money on the education of their wards in private colleges,” he said.
Amit Thackeray promised a salary of Rs 1500 for women engaged in household work and fishermen. He said they will also offer food at Rs 10 at Maa Saheb's kitchen and reduce the ticket fare of BEST buses in Mumbai.