Tusker tramples three persons to death in Jharkhand

CHAIBASA: Three persons were trampled to death by a tusker in separate villages under Chaibasa Forest Division in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district late Thursday night, officials said.

Chaibasa Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Aditya Narayan told PTI that the incidents took place in different villages under Roro forest range.

He said a quick response team (QRT) has been deployed to track the elephant and warn villagers against venturing into areas frequented by it.

"The tusker strayed from its herd and attacked the villagers out of fear. A QRT is tracking the animal and warning villagers against venturing into areas frequented by the by the elephant," Narayan said.

The deceased have been identified as Vishnu Sundi (57), native of Chaibasa Sadar, Mangal Singh Hembrom (35), a native of Bandijari, and Hurdup Bahanda (63), a native of Birsinghhatu, both within Tonto police station limits.

Narayan said immediate assistance had been provided to the families for performing the last rites.

"After submission of the required documents, compensation as per government norms will be paid to the family members of those killed in the elephant attack," he added.