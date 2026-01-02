UGC constitutes fact-finding committee following death of Dharamsala college student

CHANDIGARH: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to constitute a fact-finding committee to investigate the death of a 19-year-old woman student at Government Degree College in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. The commission has assured stringent action against those found responsible for allegedly forcing the student to take the extreme step.

The UGC referred to the death as a suicide, although no official statement to this effect has been issued by the local police.

Taking cognisance of the tragic incident, the UGC said: “It has been decided to constitute a Fact-Finding Committee. The UGC assures that culprits will not be spared, and stringent action will follow. Student safety is paramount.”

Following the incident, Himachal Pradesh Police have registered a case against a college professor and three female students on charges of ragging, physical assault, and sexual misconduct.

The deceased, Pallavi, was a second-year student at the college. In a complaint to the police, her father Vikram Kumar alleged that on September 18 last year, three students of the same college, Harshita, Aakriti and Komolika, had intimidated and physically assaulted his daughter. He further alleged that a professor, Ashok Kumar, subjected Pallavi to obscene acts.

Kumar, a resident of Sidhbari in Dharamsala, told the police that following the alleged harassment and intimidation, his daughter became mentally disturbed, leading to a sharp deterioration in her health. She was initially treated at several hospitals across the state. As her condition worsened, she was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana, where she died during treatment on December 26.