Villagers in Uttarakhand hold forest officials hostage after series of leopard attacks on livestock

DEHRADUN: In a dramatic turn of events, villagers in Mehalchouri and Kunigad areas of Gairsain in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, took forest officials hostage for over two hours on Thursday night.

The villagers' patience snapped after a leopard killed a cow and its calf in the Ujetiya village, bringing the total number of livestock killed in the past one month to several. The villagers had been demanding the installation of a cage to capture the leopard, which has been on a rampage, attacking livestock in the area.

The latest incident sparked outrage among the villagers, who detained forest officials, demanding immediate action to capture the big cat. The villagers released the officials after a two-hour standoff, but not before warning of further agitation if their demands are not met.

"We have reached our breaking point," said a resident, requesting anonymity. "If the leopard is targeting our cattle so openly, how long before it turns its attention to our children and the elderly?"

The affected zone lies near the sensitive border between the Garhwal and Kumaon regions. This single leopard, or possibly more, has caused widespread tension in the areas.

In Bhandarikod (Garhwal side), the predator reportedly killed three cows belonging to Krishna Nand Thapliyal. Earlier the same day, an attack was reported on Mohan Singh’s pet dog in Ujetiya, leaving it injured.

The carnage extends across the administrative boundary into Almora district (Kumaon side). Villagers in Pasara Gaon, Purana-lohba, and Nawan have reported five more cattle kills attributed to the leopard.