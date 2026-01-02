Woman constable assaulted during anti-coal mine protest in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh; four held

RAIPUR: In a disturbing video that has surfaced online, a woman constable is seen pleading for mercy as some men assaulted and ripped her clothes, questioning her presence during the protest against the coal mine public hearing at the Tamnar block in Raigarh district.

The incident occurred on December 27 during a protest by residents of 14 villagers against the public hearing held on December 8 on the allocation of a coal mine block at Tamnar to Jindal Power Limited.

“Two alleged molesters have been arrested, two are in custody and being interrogated, while three others are absconding. All of them are local villagers involved in the protest. This is the first arrest after the protest that turned violent on December 27. It’s very unfortunate that such an incident has taken place”, Sanjeev Shukla, Bilaspur Range inspector general of police, told this newspaper.

The woman constable in the video is heard crying and pleading the assaulters to let her to go.

“I didn't come on my own to this place (deployed from outside to discharge duty). I’ll not come again. With folded hands brother, I plead, please let me go. Will not do anything”, she was heard saying as the men were seen inquiring about her presence at the protest site.

While one of the men in the video was seen recording the assault and pulling her clothes, another man threatened and warned her not to return.