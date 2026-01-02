Woman constable assaulted during anti-coal mine protest in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh; four held

RAIPUR: In a disturbing video that has surfaced online, a woman constable is seen pleading for mercy as some men assaulted and ripped her clothes, questioning her presence during the protest against the coal mine public hearing at the Tamnar block in Raigarh district.
The incident occurred on December 27 during a protest by residents of 14 villagers against the public hearing held on December 8 on the allocation of a coal mine block at Tamnar to Jindal Power Limited.
“Two alleged molesters have been arrested, two are in custody and being interrogated, while three others are absconding. All of them are local villagers involved in the protest. This is the first arrest after the protest that turned violent on December 27. It’s very unfortunate that such an incident has taken place”, Sanjeev Shukla, Bilaspur Range inspector general of police, told this newspaper.
The woman constable in the video is heard crying and pleading the assaulters to let her to go.
“I didn't come on my own to this place (deployed from outside to discharge duty). I’ll not come again. With folded hands brother, I plead, please let me go. Will not do anything”, she was heard saying as the men were seen inquiring about her presence at the protest site.
While one of the men in the video was seen recording the assault and pulling her clothes, another man threatened and warned her not to return.
The police are examining the detailed circumstances of the incident, besides the digital evidence about the crime, as the accused have been booked under the charges of molestation, attempt to murder and related offences.
The opposition Congress condemned the incident and urged the BJP government to introspect, saying the protest reflected simmering anger among people who have lost faith in the system.
“Such cruel acts and indecency bring disgrace to humanity. Why are such shameful episodes happening when the anger against the administration and the police is growing among the masses? There should be a probe on who those were assaulting the women constable and whether it’s a conspiracy to defame the people’s agitation”, said Deepak Baij, Congress state president.
Clashes between the local residents from over a dozen villages and the police broke out on December 27 near Libra village, seeking the cancellation of the public hearing for the proposed Gare Palma sector-1 coal block allotted to the Jindal group in June 2023.
During the protest several police personnel including a senior officer were injured as the enraged villagers clashed with the forces, setting vehicles on fire.