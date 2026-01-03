After 127 years abroad, Piprahwa Buddha relic gems return to public view in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Sacred ancient gems linked to the Buddha were unveiled on Saturday in Delhi for the first time since their colonial-era removal.

The Piprahwa gems, a collection of more than 300 precious stones and ornaments believed to have been buried with relics of the Buddha at a stupa site in northern India, were formally displayed at an exhibition in New Delhi.

"This historic event marks the reunification of the Piprahwa gem relics of Lord Buddha, repatriated after 127 years," the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

It said that they are on display "for the first time" since British excavations in 1898 unearthed them and they were subsequently scattered across the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who opened the exhibition, said it was a "very special day for those passionate about history, culture and the ideals" of the Buddha.

The Buddha -- who renounced material wealth to embrace and preach a life of non-attachment -- founded a religion that now has more than 500 million adherents.

Born in what is now Nepal, he spent much of his life in northern India.

"For India, the sacred relics of Bhagwan Buddha are not merely artefacts, they are a part of our revered heritage and an inseparable part of our civilisation," the prime minister said at the event here in the presence of Buddhist scholars, diplomats and other guests.

After a wait of one and a quarter centuries, he said, India's heritage has returned, and India's sacred legacy has come back home.

The wisdom and path shown by Bhagwan Buddha belong to all of humanity, he said.

Modi also thanked the Godrej Group for ensuring that the relics of Buddha return to his homeland.