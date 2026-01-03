BJP-Mahayuti win 70 seats unopposed in Maharashtra civic polls, Opposition alleges coercion

MUMBAI: Even before campaigning began, the BJP-led Mahayuti received a major boost ahead of Maharashtra’s 29 municipal corporation elections, with 70 candidates elected unopposed, all but two belonging to ruling parties.

According to the State Election Commission, civic body polls will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. Of the 70 unopposed candidates, 44 are from the BJP, 22 from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and two from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. One candidate belongs to an Islamic party, while another is an independent. Not a single candidate from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi secured an unopposed victory.

Among the BJP’s 44 unopposed wins, the highest number,15, came from the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation. Six candidates each were elected unopposed from Panvel, Jalgaon and Bhiwandi, four from Dhule, three from Ahilya Nagar, and two each from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations.

The Shiv Sena accounted for 22 unopposed candidates, with seven each from Thane and Kalyan-Dombivali, six from Jalgaon, and two from the Bhiwandi municipal corporation.

Opposition alleged that there is a new pattern in Maharashtra that the ruling party and its powerful leaders are using all tricks from the book to get their candidate elected unopposed.

An Opposition leader, speaking on condition of anonymity citing security concerns, claimed rival candidates were offered between Rs 1 crore and Rs 5 crore to withdraw their nominations. “If money doesn’t work, threats are used. Old police cases are dug up and revived. When even that fails, violence follows. In Solapur, an MNS worker was allegedly killed for refusing to withdraw. This is not democracy; it is dictatorship,” the leader alleged.